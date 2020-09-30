Chris Harrison Says Bachelorette Producers “Leaned Into” the Craziness of Clare Crawley’s Season

Bring "lots of gauze," Chris Harrison teases in his new interview with E! News, because "your mind is going to explode" when we see Clare Crawley's new season of The Bachelorette.
"This is an explosive season, it is a wild, explosive season and it starts quickly with Clare," Chris explains to Lauren Piester of what fans can expect from the upcoming Bachelorette. "She is emotional and wears her heart on her sleeve and I think she was just...determined to come in here and find the love of her life. And that's what she was set to do."
Little has been confirmed about the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, but that hasn't stopped rumors from circulating amongst fans. In August, multiple sources told E! that Clare's journey would be a short-lived one, as she apparently found "the one" quite early on in the process.
Later, it was reported that Tayshia Adams is replacing Clare as The Bachelorette. If true, it would be the very first time a Bachelorette stepped down midseason.
While Chris didn't hint at how Clare "blew up The Bachelor," he did say he was all for it.
"My thought is, go with it, lean into it," he tells E! of season 16's surprising circumstances. "Wherever Clare takes us wherever this season takes us. That's what you're going to get Bachelor Nation, you're gonna see it all."
One other way The Bachelorette will be different this year? It's the first season that Bachelor Nation has had to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. While filming initially shut down in March, it resumed production in the summer with certain elements, like the show's planned travel to places like Italy, no longer in the cards.
"We don't want it to be the pandemic Bachelorette, but obviously we you need to embrace what's happening in the world [as] it would be silly to ignore it completely," Chris explains of whether the contestants will discuss COVID-19 on the show. "So early on, you're going to see the testing and what and the, the steps we took, and you'll literally see people being tested and working their way into the bubble."
This may not be the exact Bachelorette we were expecting...but it's certain to be a very juicy season!