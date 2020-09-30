Watch Love Island’s Justine and Caleb Express Their Love in a Sneak Peek at the Finale

The time to pop some bubbly and root for your favorite Islanders has arrived!
After weeks spent inside Las Vegas' Cromwell Hotel, four lucky pairings have made it to the season two finale of Love Island. Laurel and Carrington, Moira and Calvin, Cely and Johnny and Justine and Caleb will all compete to be America's favorite couple on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
In an exclusive sneak peek at the finale, Justine and Caleb deliver their declarations and remind us why they're so fit for the long game. Dressed in their finest black-tie looks, the pair turn to each other and express why they'd love to continue going steady after the show.
First up, Justine's declarations. "Caleb, reflecting on my Love Island experience and looking at where we're at now, one of the biggest takeaways that I'm so blessed to be leaving with is the way that you helped me redefine love. You walked in and challenged me in more ways than one. You grounded me at times that I felt I was losing myself," she says.
She continues, "And most importantly you loved me and in turn reminded me how to love myself. I cannot have imagined being anyone else's queen and I thank you for showing me that love is not a race, but a journey. With that being said, I love you, king."
As she giggles, Caleb tells Justine "that was very good" before delivering his own kind words.
"Watching you evolve in such a short amount of time into the woman you are today has been my greatest joy during this experience. The woman standing in front of me is bold, generous, fun, nurturing, thoughtful, loving and gracious. Anyone who is fortunate enough to spend even just a moment with you walks away a better person just by having you shine your light on them. A light is exactly what you are," he says.
Caleb continues, "I'm sure our lives will be different when we walk out of that tunnel for that very last time. But knowing the work we put into the foundation of our castle, I have confidence that the king and queen will be able to weather any storm life throws at us as long as we have each other." Sweet!
The season two finale of Love Island, in which America's favorite couple will be crowned and will win $100,000, airs Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.