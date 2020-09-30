Watch Thalía Shut Down Latinx Stereotypes in a Sneak Peek at Latin Music Queens

Thalía's Latinx identity doesn't exclusively define her.

The Mexican singer-actress known for hits like "Amor a La Mexicana" and telenovelas such as Marimar is one of three stars in Latin Music Queens, a new Facebook Watch docuseries that offers an honest account of what it's like to seek and achieve success as a Latinx artist in the music industry.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the Thursday, Sept. 30 episode, Thalía, 49, opens up about how tough it is to be pigeonholed and asked to embody stereotypes of Latinx people. "For some reason, if you are a Latin singer, you need always to have trumpets or bongos. It's, like, such a big stereotype" she says.

Thinking back to her decades in the spotlight, Thalía recalls working with an American photographer that made her uncomfortable. "The photographer came and hand [sic] me two maracas. He said to me, 'Eso! Eso! Eso! Asi, damelo! Damelo! Hot tamale! Hot tamale!'" she said, admitting she wishes she'd walked out of the shoot. "Now, I regret that because I didn't say, ‘Pack everything, we're out of here.'"