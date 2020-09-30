Kathie Lee Gifford on Why She Feels "30 Years Old" at This Point in Her Life

Kathie Lee Gifford is busier than ever since departing TODAY.
While the famed TV personality quipped that she was "lost" without former TODAY co-host Hoda Kotb and late Live! co-host Regis Philbin, she's enjoying the next chapter of her career. We're, of course, talking about her new rom-com, Then Came You.
In fact, Kathie Lee said she's been "so busy" since leaving TODAY a year-and-a-half ago that her departure "seems like yesterday."
"I don't even know what the day of the week is anymore since I left the TODAY show," she quipped to Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester. "I don't know what time it is, I don't know anything. I don't know my last name."
However, as Kathie Lee noted, her busy schedule is a "good" thing. Namely, in her post-TODAY career, Kathie Lee has been able to bring Then Came You to life.
The film, which was also written by Kathie Lee, follows a lonely widow (Kathie Lee) who travels the world with her husband's ashes. However, she finds a second chance at love when meeting innkeeper Howard (Craig Ferguson) in Scotland.
According to Kathie Lee, she's been working on this project for some time.
"Craig had hosted The Today Show with me, we went to lunch afterwards, and he goes, 'You know, Kathie, why don't we write a movie together?' And I said, 'Ok,'" she recalled. "I went to sleep that night, woke up at 2 o'clock in the morning… and I knew what the movie should be."
Kathie Lee credited Craig's brilliant and "creative" personality for inspiring the Howard character. By noon the next day, Kathie Lee had six scenes to send Craig.
She continued, "He called me back the next day and he goes, 'Kathie, this is your baby. I stand ready to serve.'"
Although Kathie Lee and her character Annabelle are both widows, the 67-year-old star made it clear that Then Came You is "not autobiographical." Yet, like Annabelle, Kathie Lee said she's "made huge changes in [her] life."
Kathie Lee remarked, "If you decide your life is over then it is."
Later on, Kathie Lee revealed that she feels "strong," "healthy" and "renewed inside."
"I feel 30 years old, truly," she stated. "When somebody goes, 'You've had too much work done.' I take it as a compliment. I said, 'Haven't had any work. I've been working!'"
As for her departures from Live! and TODAY, Kathie Lee relayed that she's still chasing her dreams.
"Life is fragile and life is temporal and it's gonna end for all of us someday," she concluded. "I don't want to waste one more moment of my life."
Then Came You is out in select theaters and will be available on demand on Oct. 2.