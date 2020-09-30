Hailey and Justin Bieber's Wedding Anniversary Tributes Are the Definition of Love

PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS

Jennifer Lopez to Receive People's Icon Award
It's been a year since Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber sealed their marriage with a day they'll never forget. 

As fans recall, the couple surprised the world by tying the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after the pop star unexpectedly proposed in the Bahamas. Almost exactly a year after their low-key courthouse ceremony, they made things even more official by throwing a star-studded wedding in South Carolina on Sept. 30, 2019. On Wednesday, the wife and husband marked the anniversary with tributes that will truly melt your heart. 

"1 year ago we had the best wedding," Hailey reminisced on Instagram, posting black and white photos from the event. "Wish I could live this day over and over."

Justin took his tribute to the next level by declaring his commitments to his lifetime partner. "Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man!" the Grammy winner wrote. "I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!"

photos
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Cutest Pics

"My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams!" the performer continued. "I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl."

Just weeks ago, the couple celebrated two years of marriage since they first exchanged vows at the courthouse. "Justin and Hailey had a mellow and fun anniversary yesterday," a source told E! News at the time. "They had a relaxing morning and then decided to pick up sandwiches from Bay Cities Deli in Santa Monica and have a picnic at their house...They have both been busy and it was nice for them to relax together. They always have fun no matter what they are doing." 

And lucky for them, they have the rest of their lives to keeping having fun—together. 

Look back on all the fun their wedding guests had with E!'s gallery below!

Instagram
Hailey Bieber & Isabela & Dave Grutman

"Best Belieb It. Our Girl Is Married," the nightclub owner quipped.

Instagram
Fai Khadra & Hailey Bieber

Kendall's date takes a pic with the bride and groom.

Instagram
Corey Gamble & Kris Jenner

The momager strikes a pose with her boo.

Instagram
Kendall Jenner, Fai Khadra & Justine Skye

It's like the Met Gala selfie, but in a Montage hotel. 

Instagram
Hailey & Justin Bieber

And the newlywed phase officially begins... again.

Instagram
Jeremy Bieber

Justin's dad and little sister make a glamorous appearance at the nuptials.

Instagram
Alfredo Flores, Justin Bieber & Jaden Smith

From the west coast to the east coast, these two will always have Justin's back.

Instagram
Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner

Even before their modeling days, these two were thick as thieves.

Instagram
Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye & Joan Smalls

These three models make for a fierce triple threat.

Instagram
Kylie Jenner

Golden goddess! Kylie, wearing an Elizabeth Stone Jewelry Butterfly Hair Pin and Judith Leiber clutch, captioned this post of her outfit, "9.30.19."

Instagram
Stormi Webster & Kylie Jenner

The mother-daugther duo shared a sweet moment together in South Carolina.

Instagram
Justine Skye & Kendall Jenner

The BFFs struck a pose on David Grutman's Instagram Story.

Instagram
Camila Morrone & Isabela Grutman

David also shared a video of his wife Isabela wearing a matching yellow dress with model Camila.

Instagram
Kendall Jenner & Fai Khadra

The supermodel and her close pal struck a pose amid the celebrations.

Instagram
Caitlin Beadles

Justin's ex, Caitlin, shared a video of herself at the celebrations alongside her brother, Christian.

Instagram
Gentleman

The gents! Celeb guests dressed in their suits and bow ties for the festivities.

Instagram
Hailey Bieber

Wife! Justine Skye posted this cute photo of Hailey in a leather jacket, with "wife" written on the back!

