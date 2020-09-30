Hailey and Justin Bieber's Wedding Anniversary Tributes Are the Definition of Love

It's been a year since Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber sealed their marriage with a day they'll never forget.

As fans recall, the couple surprised the world by tying the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after the pop star unexpectedly proposed in the Bahamas. Almost exactly a year after their low-key courthouse ceremony, they made things even more official by throwing a star-studded wedding in South Carolina on Sept. 30, 2019. On Wednesday, the wife and husband marked the anniversary with tributes that will truly melt your heart.

"1 year ago we had the best wedding," Hailey reminisced on Instagram, posting black and white photos from the event. "Wish I could live this day over and over."

Justin took his tribute to the next level by declaring his commitments to his lifetime partner. "Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man!" the Grammy winner wrote. "I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!"