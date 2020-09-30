Clare Bronfman Sentenced for Role in NXIVM Scandal

Clare Bronfman has been sentenced for her involvement in the NXIVM scandal.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, the 41-year-old daughter of the late business mogul Edgar Bronfman Sr., was ordered to spend six years and nine months in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office confirms to E! News.

Per the sentencing press release shared with E! News, District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis announced in a Brooklyn federal court that Bronfman would serve "81 months imprisonment for conspiracy to conceal and harbor aliens for financial gain and fraudulent use of personal identification information."

According to the government's sentencing memorandum filed earlier this month, Bronfman had requested a non-custodial sentence of three years' probation. However, the court papers stated this request "ignores the seriousness of her crimes and the significant need for deterrence in the unique circumstances of this case." As the documents put it, "The Court should reject Bronfman's request for special treatment and instead impose a sentence that will demand respect for the law."

NBC News reported that Bronfman had also submitted a letter to the court last month in which she noted that she "never meant to hurt anyone" and that she was "deeply sorry." However, she reportedly wrote that "NXIVM and Keith greatly changed my life for the better."