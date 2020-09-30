Glee's Chris Colfer Remembers Naya Rivera & Reveals Her "Incredible" Hidden Talent

The type of friend everyone wishes to have.

It's been nearly three months since Naya Rivera tragically passed away at just 33 years old, but her memory lives on in the hearts of her family members, friends and co-stars, including Glee's Chris Colfer.

The actor, singer and author played Kurt Hummel on the musical comedy series, and though his character often clashed with Rivera's Santana Lopez, the two became good friends—he once described her as his "cool older sister"—in real life.

Colfer reflected on this friendship with Rivera on Wednesday, Sept. 30's Daily Pop, telling E! co-host Carissa Culiner about one of his favorite things the actress used to do when he was in need of cheering up.

"A lot of people probably don't know this," Colfer explained. "But Naya had the most incredible impressions and she was always, always ready to give you one if you were in a bad mood."

His favorite impression of Rivera's?