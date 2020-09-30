Score 70% Off at Frankies Bikinis' Jaw-Dropping 48-Hour Warehouse Sale!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We don't mean to make you panic, but you need to surf on over to Frankies Bikinis ASAP 'cause the brand is having a massive warehouse sale at up to 70% off regular prices!
Everything from their super comfy sweats, to their slinky, silky slip dresses, to (of course) their beloved bikinis are on sale, along with accessories that will help you amp up your seasonal style. There'e just one catch: the sale is only happening today and tomorrow, so you'd better act fast!
We picked out some of our sale must-haves and shared them below to help you get started on your cart. Shop the Frankies Bikinis Warehouse Sale while you can!
Frankies Bikinis Aiden Sweatpant
Grab these super slim-fit sweatpants in on-trend tye dye before it's time to get cozy in colder temps. They're made of super soft cotton with an elastic waistband, and feature side pockets so you have somewhere to put your hands when you need to warm them up. Just be careful when you wash them or sit on light-colored surfaces, because there may be some color transfer.
Frankies Bikinis Messman Tank
How cute is this cropped tank? Made of 100% cotton with a ribbed finish, lace trim and high neckline, it sports a cute pink butterfly standing out amid the light green background. Wear them with your fave cutoffs or sweats, and marvel in how adorable you look, no matter what time of season.
Frankies Bikinis Cora Dress
The 90s slip dress trend is back again in this sultry little silk number, awash in a softly-colored cloud dye pattern. It features a one-shoulder cowl-neck cut with an asymmetrical thin strap to hold everything together, and adjustable straps so you can make as much room for your girls as needed. Just make sure you wash it inside out in cold water, then hang it to dry.
Frankies Bikinis Makie One Piece
But a Frankies Bikinis sale wouldn't count as a sale unless there's swimsuits to be had! This sassy sweet one piece is begging to go home with you, designed with a one-shoulder neckline, high leg cuts, and cheeky coverage in the back. As if that's not enough, there's sexy cut-outs in the front and back, and it's made with the brand's signature high-quality swim fabric.
Frankies Bikinis Taylor Top and Bottom
And of course, you have to get a bikini. This one features a one-shoulder tie strap top that you can undo if you're not a fan of tan lines, while the bottom offers cheeky coverage that flatters your figure. Both are made with the brand's sustainable swim fabric produced using Amni Soul Eco, the only eco-friendly polyamide yarn in the world that allows clothing to quickly decompose after being disposed of in landfills.
Plus, Madewell just dropped a new collab with Kule that blends French chic with American style. And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!