Demi LovatoChrissy TeigenRooney MaraE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Usher Welcomes Baby Girl With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea: Find Out Her Name

Usher announced the birth of his first baby with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea. Scroll on to see the singer's sweet announcement post.

By Jess Cohen Sep 30, 2020 4:52 PMTags
UsherCelebrities
Usher, Jenn GoicoecheaPascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Yeah! Usher has welcomed a baby girl with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.

The superstar singer announced the birth of their daughter in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Sept. 30. "We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond," Usher wrote alongside a photo of his baby girl's hand. "'Isn't She lovely' by Stevie Wonder on repeat."

This baby news comes a year after the couple first sparked romance rumors. Shortly before welcoming his daughter, Usher said he had "a few" baby names in mind during an interview with James Corden.

"It's been a tough time for everybody, so I'm really excited to have this incredible news," he told the late-night host. "This new arrival. I'm really anticipating it." 

While this is Usher's first child with the music executive, he is also dad to sons Usher "Cinco" Raymond V, 12, and Naviyd Raymond, 11, who the Grammy winner shares with ex Tameka Foster.

photos
2020 Celebrity Babies

Following his divorce from Tameka, the 41-year-old began a decade-long relationship with Grace Miguel.

Trending Stories

1

Usher Welcomes Baby Girl With Jenn Goicoechea: Find Out Her Name

2

Eniko Hart Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Kevin Hart

3

Amanda Seyfried Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo From Her Pregnancy

In March 2018, after about two years of marriage, the couple revealed that they had called it quits.

"After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple," Usher and Grace said in a statement at the time. "We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward."

Trending Stories

1

Usher Welcomes Baby Girl With Jenn Goicoechea: Find Out Her Name

2

Eniko Hart Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Kevin Hart

3

Amanda Seyfried Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo From Her Pregnancy

4

Chris Harrison Reacts to Colton and Cassie’s “Heartbreaking” Drama

5

Nikki Bella Talks Postpartum Depression: "I Had a Massive Breakdown"