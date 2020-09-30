Riverdale Promotes Drew Ray Tanner to Series Regular For Season 5

Fangs Fogarty is getting a promotion!

E! News has exclusively learned that Drew Ray Tanner has been promoted to series regular for season five of Riverdale. That means we have more names to add to the list of eventual Riverdale High graduates who likely won't be left behind when the show skips seven years into the future.

Fangs spent season four growing closer to Kevin (Casey Cott). After they were in a cult together, they started a tickling ring of Riverdale students and they made plans to date while in college. That all seems to go to plan, based on what showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa had to say about the promotion.

"Drew's such a great guy and terrific actor, and has been with Riverdale since season two, making the character of Fangs Fogarty a fan favorite," Aguirre-Sacasa told E! News. "We're all thrilled he's joining us for season five as a series regular, living with on-again, off-again boyfriend Kevin Keller and Serpent Queen Toni Topaz. Also happy to announce that we'll see more of Drew SINGING!"