Paris Hilton Calls Boyfriend Carter Reum Her "Missing Piece" In Heartfelt Anniversary Letter

The queen of socialites is in L.O.V.E.

Multi-hyphenated businesswoman Paris Hilton has found her one true love in tech startup entrepreneur Carter Reum. The two made their first public appearance together at the InStyle and Warner Bros. party following the 2020 Golden Globes in January.

Since then, the couple have been going steady and are madly in love, at least according to Paris' Instagram. In her monthly anniversary post dedicated to Carter, the "Stars Are Blind" singer gushed about their love.

"Happy Anniversary my love! I feel like the luckiest girl in the world because I have you. You opened my heart in ways I didn't existed," the caption began. "You are the most extraordinary person I've ever met. You transformed my life in so many ways. I never thought it was possible to have this much love for someone."

She continued, "I will never forget our first kiss. When we are together I feel like we are in our own world and everything disappears around us and it's only you and me. You are everything I have dreamed about and perfect for me in every single way. You showed me what true love is, you were that one missing piece of the puzzle."