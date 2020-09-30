Watch Jimmy Fallon and John Cena Serenade Each Other During Tonight Show Reunion

"Reunited and it feels so good."

On the Sept. 29 episode of The Tonight Show, John Cena served as Jimmy Fallon's first in-studio guest since March.

"He's actually here," Fallon said, "and he's the first guest that we've had in the studio for a while."

To mark the major moment, the 46-year-old late-night host and the 43-year-old WWE star performed a duet of (what else?) "Reunited." However, they gave the song a bit of a quarantine twist and switched up the lyrics.

"Reunited from six feet away. Reunited so we're going to stay," the duo sang while practicing social distancing. "We're feeling so well. Hey, you smell like Purell (me too!). I'm glad we're not nearsighted. Now, we're reunited, hey, hey."

At one point in the number, the two put on masks, face shields and gloves and came together for a hug and a dance.

After their routine, Fallon and Cena sat down for a chat and reminisced about a few of their favorite memories from before the coronavirus pandemic.