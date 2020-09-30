Kelly Clarkson Sued By Management Company Ran By Ex Brandon Blackstock’s Father

Kelly Clarkson is being sued by her former father-in-law's management company.

Starstruck Management Group filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, asserting that the singer owes her long-time managers $1.4 million in commission.

Clarkson married Brandon Blackstock, the son of Starstruck owner Narvel Blackstock, in 2013 and filed for divorce in June 2020. The couple share daughter River Rose Blackstock, 6, and son Remington Alexander Blackstock, 4.

The lawsuit, obtained by E! News, accuses her of a breach of an oral agreement because she "decided that she is going to stop paying Starstruck what is contractually owed."

The 38-year-old performer started with the Nashville-based company in 2007 and allegedly agreed to pay "an industry standard" commission fee of 15 percent of her gross earnings, which include "future earnings" from projects she started while still under Starstruck.

The filing claims that Clarkson paid commissions throughout her career until recently. In 2020, she allegedly owed $3.36 in estimated commissions but has only paid $1.92 million so far. The $1.44 million still due is likely from her work on The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show.