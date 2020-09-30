Kelly Ripa Reveals Why She Won't "Pull a Gwyneth Paltrow" and Pose Nude for Her Birthday

Leave it to Kelly Ripa to keep things real and relatable.
The Live with Kelly and Ryan host is only a couple of days away from celebrating a milestone birthday. However, as much as she'd love to channel Gwyneth Paltrow and pose in her "birthday suit" to ring in her 50th, Kelly tells E! News why she's afraid to follow in the Goop founder's footsteps.
"I really thought that I should play it by ear and see how I feel," she shares, adding that there's a lot of pressure to recreate the lifestyle guru's recent nude photo. "The only reason I would pull a Gwyneth is... you have to understand to pull it after Gwyneth posted, you are essentially ending your own career, your life."
"I don't look like Gwyneth. I have never looked like Gwyneth. I don't have long legs, I don't have long limbs. She's a natural beauty," she describes. "I know who I am and what I am, and I'm a lot of fun to be around."
Kelly jokes, "I'm like... I'm a party favor!"
The talk show host admits that she'd pose nude for her millions of followers "solely to embarrass" her 19-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos.
Although she wrestled with the idea to show off her birthday suit, Kelly shared why it's not going to happen: Lola "threw down that gauntlet."
Taking to Instagram on Monday, Sept. 28, the mom of three uploaded a screenshot that featured her candid conversation with her daughter over the ordeal.
"You've been warned," Kelly texted with an article about Gwyneth's nude photo. Lola responded, "Oh lord. Honey. Do u what u want. Just know. That I have a birthday also. And an Instagram."
Birthday suit snapshot or not, there's no denying that Kelly looks incredible. But she revealed that staying healthy and fit was partly due to Regis Philbin's recommendations. Fans will recall the two worked together on Live with Regis and Kelly from 2005 up until 2011. He passed away in July 2020 at the age of 88.
"Regis was the first person to tell me that I should start going to a gym," Kelly recalled, adding that he "encouraged" her to stay active after she had her youngest child, Joaquin Antonio Consuelos, who is now 17.
"Until Joaquin was three years old, I was really just pretty much go to work and then take care of my kid," she explained. "Once Joaquin turned three, he went into school and I had two to three hours a day where I had nothing to do. So it was Regis that encouraged me to join a gym and start working out, and said that I would get hooked on it and he was right, I did!"
However, the star noted that being healthy starts with "what you put into the body." That's why she's partnered with Persona, a brand that offers nutritional supplements.
"The older I get, I have noticed in these 10 years from 40, to now on the precipice of 50, that it's less about the workout and more about what you put into the body," she explained. "My trainer has told me that. Nutritionists have come on our show and have told me that, especially during the pandemic."
"I realized that nutrition trumps the exercise," she shared. "The exercise is great for my mind, and it makes my muscles look great, but I find that it is the nutrition level that really is the... definitive thing that makes your body able to do the fitness."