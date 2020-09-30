Kelly Ripa Reveals Why She Won't "Pull a Gwyneth Paltrow" and Pose Nude for Her Birthday

Leave it to Kelly Ripa to keep things real and relatable.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host is only a couple of days away from celebrating a milestone birthday. However, as much as she'd love to channel Gwyneth Paltrow and pose in her "birthday suit" to ring in her 50th, Kelly tells E! News why she's afraid to follow in the Goop founder's footsteps.

"I really thought that I should play it by ear and see how I feel," she shares, adding that there's a lot of pressure to recreate the lifestyle guru's recent nude photo. "The only reason I would pull a Gwyneth is... you have to understand to pull it after Gwyneth posted, you are essentially ending your own career, your life."

"I don't look like Gwyneth. I have never looked like Gwyneth. I don't have long legs, I don't have long limbs. She's a natural beauty," she describes. "I know who I am and what I am, and I'm a lot of fun to be around."

Kelly jokes, "I'm like... I'm a party favor!"