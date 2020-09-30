Ryan Dorsey Slams "Absurd" Speculation About His Relationship With Naya Rivera's Sister

Ryan Dorsey has addressed the "nonsense" reported about his personal life following the death of ex-wife Naya Rivera.

In a candid and tearful Instagram video shared Tuesday, Sept. 29, the single dad expressed his disappointment in those speculating about his relationship with Naya's sister, Nickayla Rivera. Just yesterday, a report surfaced that alleged Ryan and Nickayla were now living under the same roof to raise his son Josey together.

Ryan began the video by stating that he hasn't kept up with the media coverage of the Glee star's accidental drowning, explaining, "I usually don't read comments on my own stuff because I know how there can be 50 good things said and five negative ones. Somehow as humans we get those five negative ones stuck in our heads wondering how people could say certain things."

The 37-year-old actor then slammed individuals "making assumptions" about the Rivera family when they "know next to zero about" them. "It's truly sad that this is the world that we live in where people were raised to think it's OK to spew hatred, in general, especially when they make statements about a family who are dealing with a tragedy that I hope is so unimaginable that you or anyone that is close to you ever has to go through," he stated.