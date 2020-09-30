Demi LovatoChrissy TeigenRooney MaraE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Sean John x Missguided Is the '90s Collab You've Been Dreaming Of

Shop '90s and 2000s-inspired pieces from the iconic streetwear brand.

By Carolin Lehmann Sep 30, 2020 12:35 AMTags
E-Comm: SEAN JOHN x MISSGUIDED

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Sean John's iconic streetwear looks are now available in women's sizes and styles, thanks to a new collab with Missguided. This 114 piece range is inspired by well-known '90s and 2000s fashion moments and features comfy velour, nylon and sweat fabrics.

Below, shop some of the affordable highlights from the Sean John x Missguided throwback collab, including sweat suits, dresses and more, before they all sell out!

Sean John x Missguided Black Script Crew Neck Sweatshirt

This oversize crew-neck sweatshirt has Sean John scrawled on the back. Super comfy.

$58
$29
Missguided

Sean John x Missguided Navy Velour Wide Leg Pants

These navy velour, wide leg pants have a cool split hem. We like their seams down the front. 

$68
$34
Missguided

Sean John x Missguided Black Bandana Print Oversize T-Shirt Dress

Slip on this oversize T-shirt dress in a bandana print. It has drop shoulders and can be paired with biker shorts underneath. 

$48
$24
Missguided

Sean John x Missguided Gray Marl Scoop Script Tape Bralette

This scoop-neck bralette has "Sean John" on the elastic and is made of a ribbed fabric. 

$29
$14
Missguided

Sean John x Missguided Black Rib Biker Shorts

These ribbed biker shorts are totally on trend and have a high-waisted fit. 

$35
$17
Missguided

Sean John x Missguided Black Rib Zip Front Collar Mini Dress

This zip-front mini dress in a jersey fabric has a cool collar.

$54
$27
Missguided

Sean John x Missguided Navy Velour Corset Cropped Oversized Sweatshirt & Biker Shorts

Pair this cropped, corset-style sweater in a navy velour with matching biker shorts. They both have a "Sean John" embroidery detail. 

$48
$24
(sweater) Missguided
$35
$17
(shorts) Missguided

Sean John x Missguided White Rib Scoop Crop Top

This white crop top in a rib fabric is a perfect essential to have in your closet.

$23
$11
Missguided

Sean John x Missguided Black Bandana Print Zip Cropped Hoodie

This cropped hoodie comes in a cute bandana print and can be paired with matching pants. 

$58
$29
Missguided

Up next, score the looks Nicole Richie, Shay Mitchell and more wore to the Revolve U panel. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

