Nicki Clyne Shares an Update on Wife Allison Mack Ahead of NXIVM Sentencing

Nicki Clyne will continue to support Keith Raniere, even if her affiliation with NXIVM keeps her from speaking to wife Allison Mack.

In a new interview with CBS This Morning, Clyne and five other members of the alleged cult claimed that Raniere, who was found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering by a jury last year, was wrongfully convicted. They told reporter Nicki Battiste that they believe there was prosecutorial misconduct and that the media unduly influenced the trial.

Clyne's continued support of the purported cult leader and the organization, however, means that she and her wife of three years are not allowed to speak, as outlined in Mack's bail conditions. She shared, "This has been the hardest, most humbling experience of my life."

These restrictions went into effect when Mack was released on $5 million bond in April 2018. Since then, she's lived on her parent's California property, where she's monitored daily by an electronic tracking anklet.