The Bachelorette Reveals the Official Cast of Men for Clare Crawley

Chris Harrison revealed the official list of men who made it to the cast for Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette.

By Lauren Piester Sep 29, 2020 9:30 PM
The new cast of The Bachelorette is officially here. 

After months of speculation, Chris Harrison has now officially given us the list of men vying for Clare Crawley's heart when The Bachelorette premieres on Oct. 13. Of course, Chris couldn't give anything away about what happens after Clare is no longer the Bachelorette, but he did offer us quite a few attractive men to argue about for the next few weeks. Prepare those fantasy leagues (and prepare to prepare them again when Tayshia Adams arrives)! 

Thirty-one men remain on the list, down from the 42 who had been announced at some point during the past few months. Ages range from 26 to 40, and while Chris did point out during his live announcement that they were aware of the questionably young ages of some of the contestants compared to 39-year-old Clare, we shouldn't count them out just yet. 

Watch Chris' announcement below. 

And watch the promo featuring all the men below!

The Bachelorette has not yet publicly acknowledged the fact that Clare will fairly quickly exit the show and be replaced by Tayshia, but there have been teases and it sounds like we might be able to count on the season premiere to give us a tease of what's to come. 

As the ABC press release says, "On this special premiere night, Bachelor Nation will be rewarded with the first glimpse at the shocking moment that will change the course of this passionate, crazy journey, unlike any other in franchise history." 

Towards the beginning of his announcement, Chris also alluded to the drama. 

"There are a lot of rumors flying around," he said. "I just want to say right now: You may think you know everything but you don't. It is a season you have to see to believe." 

Sources confirmed to E! News in early August that Clare falls so in love with the recipient of her first impression rose that she decides she no longer needs to continue with the show, which is when Tayshia steps in. 

Scroll down to see the full list of men, along with Chris' impressions of them.

ABC
AJ

AJ, 28, is from Irvine, California. He literally makes a "big impression" on Clare night one, "so much so it hurts," Chris Harrison said. 

ABC
Ben

Ben Smith, 29, is from Indianapolis, Indiana. He's a big talker and a long talker. 

ABC
Bennett

Bennett Jordan is 37 and from Atlanta. Chris Harrison says he's "50 percent Wall Street, 50 percent Greenwich, CT." 

ABC
Blake Monar

Blake Monar, 31, is from Rockport, Indiana. He's a male grooming specialist and he has incredible hair. 

ABC
Blake Moynes

Blake Moynes, 29, is from Burlington, Ontario, Canada. He's a wildlife manager and owns a falcon. He makes some bold moves and "pushes the envelope." 

ABC
Brandon

Brandon Goss, 28, is from Cleveland, Ohio. He's a real estate agent. He says something to Clare with good intentions but she might not take it that way. 

ABC
Brendan

He is 30 and from Milford, Massachusetts. He's a "lovable roofer from Boston," Chris Harrison says. 

ABC
Chasen

He's a 31-year-old IT account executive and from Walnut Creek, California. He's ready to fight for the love of his life and Chris Harrison means that literally.

ABC
Chris

Chris Conran, 27, is from St. Louis, Missouri. He's a landscape design salesman and he's a great chef. 

ABC
Dale

Dale Moss, 31, is from Brandon, South Dakota. He's a former football player, and Chris Harrison says, "It's safe to say Dale really leaves his mark early on this season. It's safe to say I've never seen someone leave a bigger impression." 

ABC
Demar

Demar Jackson, 26, is from San Diego, California. Chris seems to be a huge fan of this energetic spin cycling instructor. "He will be a Bachelor Nation fan favorite." 

ABC
Eazy

Eazy, whose real name is Uzoma Nwachukwu, 29, is from Dallas, Texas. He's a sport marketing agent. "He's easy to get along with, he's easy on the eyes, easy to talk to, easy to get along with," Chris says. "He came in hot on night one and he just never stopped." 

ABC
Ed

Ed Waisbrot is 36 and from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He's a healthcare salesman, and Chris says we shouldn't judge a book by its cover. 

ABC
Garin

Garin Flowers, 34, is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He's a professor of journalism at USC who's not afraid to bare his soul "and everything else." 

ABC
Ivan

Ivan Hall, 28, is from Dallas, Texas. He's an aeronautical engineer who's quiet, soft spoken and known as "Sweet Ivan." 

ABC
Jason

Jason Foster is a 31-year-old from Rutland, Vermont. He's a former football player who is a "big lovable teddy bear" with a laugh like Seth Rogen

ABC
Jay

Jay Smith is 39 and from Langhorne, Pennsylvania. He's a fitness director who starts out on a "crazy note" on night one and pulls off a Bachelor first. 

ABC
Jeremy

Jeremy Higgins is 40 and from Virginia Beach, Virginia. He's a banker with "great perspective." 

ABC
Joe

Joe Park is 36 and from North Woodmere, New York. He's an anesthesiologist who is very sweet and is loved by everybody, but found himself up against some huge obstacles. 

ABC
Jordan C.

Jordan Chapman, 26, is from Southington, Connecticut. He's a software account executive who apparently seems way older than 26. 

ABC
Jordan M.

Jordan Manier is a 30-year-old from Deerborn, Michigan. He's a cyber security engineer who is six foot eight! He describes himself as a tall nerd. 

ABC
Kenny

Kenny Braasch, 39, is from Oaklawn, Illinois. He's a boy band manager who apparently likes to take his clothes off a lot and has no tan lines. 

ABC
Mike

Mike Tobin, 38, is from Calgary in Alberta, Canada. He's a digital media adviser. "He may be the nicest guy we've ever had," Chris says, describing his limo entrance as "one of the most thoughtful ever." 

ABC
Page

Page Pressley is 37 and from Santa Fe, New Mexico. He's a chef with a five-year-old son. 

ABC
Riley

Riley Christian, 30, is from Long Island City, New York. He's an attorney who takes a while to show off his smile. 

ABC
Robby

Robby, 31, hails from St. Pete Beach, Florida. He's an insurance broker recommended by Nick Viall. 

ABC
Tyler C.

Tyler Cottrill, 27, is from Gassaway, West Virginia. He's a lawyer who comes in on night one with dirt on one of the other guys, and he's ready to use it. 

ABC
Tyler S.

This 36-year-old is from Dallas, Texas. He's a super country music manager whose brother is singer Granger Smith.

ABC
Yosef

Yosef Aborady is 29 and from Mobile, Alabama. He's a medical device salesman who has a daughter and who isn't afraid of controversy. Chris says he has no filter and he'll say anything on his mind. 

ABC
Zac C.

Zac Clark is 36 and from Haddonfield, Pennsylvania. He's an addiction specialist with a heart of gold and a very heartfelt story to tell. 

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

