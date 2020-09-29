The Bachelorette Reveals the Official Cast of Men for Clare Crawley

The new cast of The Bachelorette is officially here.
After months of speculation, Chris Harrison has now officially given us the list of men vying for Clare Crawley's heart when The Bachelorette premieres on Oct. 13. Of course, Chris couldn't give anything away about what happens after Clare is no longer the Bachelorette, but he did offer us quite a few attractive men to argue about for the next few weeks. Prepare those fantasy leagues (and prepare to prepare them again when Tayshia Adams arrives)!
Thirty-one men remain on the list, down from the 42 who had been announced at some point during the past few months. Ages range from 26 to 40, and while Chris did point out during his live announcement that they were aware of the questionably young ages of some of the contestants compared to 39-year-old Clare, we shouldn't count them out just yet.
Watch Chris' announcement below.
And watch the promo featuring all the men below!
The Bachelorette has not yet publicly acknowledged the fact that Clare will fairly quickly exit the show and be replaced by Tayshia, but there have been teases and it sounds like we might be able to count on the season premiere to give us a tease of what's to come.
As the ABC press release says, "On this special premiere night, Bachelor Nation will be rewarded with the first glimpse at the shocking moment that will change the course of this passionate, crazy journey, unlike any other in franchise history."
Towards the beginning of his announcement, Chris also alluded to the drama.
"There are a lot of rumors flying around," he said. "I just want to say right now: You may think you know everything but you don't. It is a season you have to see to believe."
Sources confirmed to E! News in early August that Clare falls so in love with the recipient of her first impression rose that she decides she no longer needs to continue with the show, which is when Tayshia steps in.
Scroll down to see the full list of men, along with Chris' impressions of them.
The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.