Is Ken Jeong's Mother the "Korean Kris Jenner"? Find Out on Daily Pop

Mother knows best.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, The Masked Singer's Ken Jeong stopped by Daily Pop to discuss his role in another singing competition, I Can See Your Voice. The latest Fox competition series, which is hosted and executive produced by Ken, is another adaptation of a South Korean series.

"I Can See Your Voice is also an adaptation of a South Korean game show. Masked Singer was the same," the famed comedian explained. "You want to spot if these singers are good or bad to win a contestant $100,000."

And, as Ken detailed to E!'s Justin Sylvester, he became involved in The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice's American adaptations at the advice of a very important lady in his life: his mom!

"Actually, first of all, it was my mom who—I'm of Korean descent—my mom told me to do The Masked Singer," he shared. "She said, 'It's the number one show in Korea.' And she's a huge fan of the Korean version. She said, 'If you do that, it's a game changer for your career.' And it has been."