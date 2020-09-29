Demi LovatoChrissy TeigenRooney MaraE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Jim Parsons Details His Coronavirus Experience That "Defied The Descriptions"

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Jim Parsons shared how he and husband Todd Spiewak combatted COVID-19 earlier this year.

The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parson detailed his and husband Todd Spiewak's battle with COVID-19 during a Sept. 28 appearance on The Tonight Show.

"Todd and I both had it early on. It was like the middle of March. We didn't know what it was," Jim told host Jimmy Fallon. "We thought we had colds. And then, it seemed less likely and then we lost our sense of smell and taste and we were like—it defied the descriptions for me."

He continued, "I didn't realize how completely taste and smell could be gone. And when you're in quarantine, and there is really nothing to do but eat, oh my god. That was brutal." He also shared that he in fact did "eat everything," but couldn't taste what he was eating. 

"It was the definition of wasted calories," he joked. 

The Emmy-nominated actor said he tried other creative outlets, since acting was off the table due to the quarantine, which included painting and creative writing, but they all kind of fizzled out of interest. 

"I don't know if the truth is, ‘Well, you're just an actor and that's what you do and that's what you should do,'" he questioned, "or if it's just I really don't have the see-through stick-to-it-ness for anything. It's sort of embarrassing, but, you know, here I am." 

Jim also shared what life is like after 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory, which he compared to "when someone dies or a pet passes."

"It feels so monumental in the moment and you think, ‘Well this will never end.' And then one day you kind of look up you're like, ‘Oh, nine months have gone by. Okay I guess life carries on." 

We feel that. 

