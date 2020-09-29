Why Kristin Cavallari Is "Thankful" For Timing of Jay Cutler Divorce

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Moving on.
Kristin Cavallari is no stranger to the spotlight, and even though her divorce from Jay Cutler didn't play out on Very Cavallari, the couple's split was still a very public one.
This, as she explained on Tuesday, Sept. 29's Daily Pop, is why she's actually grateful the breakup occurred when it did.
"I actually sort of look at it as though it was a good thing to go through this in the middle of quarantine because it really forced us to hibernate. You know, we couldn't leave our houses," Kristin told E! co-host Morgan Stewart. "So in that sense, it was actually nice because it was a lot of time where I was able to reflect and focus on myself and not have to do interviews or see people. So I was actually really thankful that we went through it at the time that we did."
The Uncommon James owner and former quarterback didn't necessarily split because of convenient timing, though.
In fact, Kristin told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, Sept. 28 that getting a divorce "was something that I truly thought about every single day for two years."
"It was one of those things where, like, I remember my mom used to tell me, 'You'll know. Like, You'll know,'" Kristin explained on Daily Pop. "What does she mean, I'm gonna just know?"
She continued, "And it's true. I think you just kind of get to a point where you do just know when it's time. And for me, I just hit that time. You know, it was what it was."
Thankfully, Kristin said she's in a much better place now: "I'm looking forward to the next chapter and just taking it day by day!"
"I have a lot more time, obviously, now with the kids being split with Jay, so I've looked at that as an opportunity to focus on myself and make time for myself because for the last eight, nine years I haven't made myself a priority," she added. " And it feels kind of nice, to be honest, to be taking care of myself."
The 33-year-old is also enjoying being single, despite everyone on the Internet speculating that she had romantically reunited with her Laguna Beach co-star and ex-boyfriend Stephen Coletti back in August when she shared a photo of her sitting in his lap.
Morgan made sure to ask Kristin about the Instagram post, and she set the record straight: "I love Stephen and we have remained really good friends over the years. I think I talked to him two days ago. But no, I was actually...I took my kids to Laguna Beach and I saw a ton of friends from high school—not just Stephen!—and we had a really great time."
She continued, "I really do love him to death. He is the kindest, most genuine man. But no! I'm enjoying being single. It's been 10 years. I don't want anything like that right now."
Plus, Kristin already has plenty on her plate! In addition to being a mom to three kids and running her Uncommon James business, she recently published her second cookbook, True Comfort: More Than 100 Cozy Recipes Free of Gluten and Refined Sugar.
"I really believe in a healthy lifestyle—it's not a diet, it's a lifestyle—so the entire cookbook is gluten free, limited dairy, no refined sugar...I just wanted everything to be really nutrient dense and good for you," Kristin explained. "But I also love comfort food."
This particular love led her to add a number of "really meaningful" recipes to True Comfort, from the meatballs her father made when she was a kid to a "mom-friendly" crockpot lasagna.
Watch the complete interview with Kristin Cavallari on Daily Pop in the above clip!