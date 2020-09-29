Dancing With the Stars Pro Cheryl Burke Reveals She's 2 Years Sober

When it comes to her honesty, Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke gets a 10.

Fans mostly know the longtime ballroom dancer as one of the pros on ABC's hit reality competition show. But, the star sparked headlines for a personal revelation she shared during a new interview on the LadyGang podcast: She's been sober for the past two years.

The topic of her sobriety arose after co-host Keltie Knight brought up Burke's partner AJ McLean and his own ongoing sobriety journey.

"That's why I really wanted AJ," Burke said, "because I'm like, for him to be maybe partnered with someone who is just, like, still fresh in the scene or likes to go out, I was a little worried just as a friend in a way...But, then I'm glad we're partnered up together."

As for her own path to sobriety, Burke clarified she had not entered Alcoholics Anonymous. "It was just a decision that I made for myself," she said. "And it was when Matt [Lawrence] and I got engaged and it was during that engagement party that we were just like—or that I was like, he didn't even know—I was just like, I was done."