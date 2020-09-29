Demi LovatoChrissy TeigenRooney MaraE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

The Saved By the Bell Revival Finally Has a Premiere Date

Find out when the new, reimagined version of Saved By the Bell—which features a few familiar faces—premieres on Peacock!

Get ready to head back to Bayside!

Saved By the Bell fans have been so excited, so excited about the reimagined version of the beloved sitcom heading to Peacock ever since the news was first announced in Sept. 2019. 

Luckily, the wait for the new series is nearly over! Peacock just announced that Saved By the Bell has an official premiere date: Wednesday, Nov. 25, AKA just in time for Thanksgiving.

The new iteration of the '90s hit series will involve a few familiar faces, including original stars Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez, who are reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater. The two are back at Bayside High, but this time as employees. 

As for the once rebellious heartthrob Zack Morris, it turns out he's now the governor of California!

On the reboot, the politician apparently finds himself in hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools. Zack's solution? Sending the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state, including Bayside High.

The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can't be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

John Michael Higgins also stars as Principal Toddman alongside the new class featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez.

Find out even more about Saved By the Bell by scrolling through the below gallery!

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Governor Zack Morris

Mark-Paul Gosselaar initially wasn't involved in the series despite Zack Morris factoring into the plot. However, the mixed-ish star has since heard from the powers that be and signed on, according to the Hollywood Reporter he'll appear in three episodes and have a producer credit. 

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Kelly Kapowski?

In an interview with the Post-Gazette, Mark-Paul Gosselaar confirmed he was returning as Zack Morris and suggested his on-screen love interest wasn't too far behind. "Everybody can sleep well at night," Gosselaar said. "I think Tiffani [Thiessen] has been engaged with. It looks like you will have us in some capacity." 

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Extra
Slater and Jessie

Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are back as AC Slater and Jessie Spano. They're now employees at Bayside High.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Mac Morris

Mitchell Hoog, whose credits include Harriet and Richard Jewell, will play Zack Morris' son, Mac. He's described as handsome, charming and privileged.

Peacock
Jamie Spano

Belmont Cameili is Jamie Spano, son of Jessie Spano. Jamie is the captain of the Bayside football team and described as a "sensitive man-child." His other credits include Empire and My Evil Stepdad.

Presley Ann/FilmMagic
Lexi

Josie Totah is Lexi, the most popular girl and cheerleader at Bayside. She's as loved as much as she's feared. Her other credits include The Other Two, Champions and No Good Nick.

During Peacock's TCA summer press tour, Totah expressed, "Getting to play just a transgender role on screen is obviously very rare. There is almost zero representation of people in the trans community. Which, growing up as a young trans girl, I feel like never seeing myself made me never feel truly accepted by the world."

The trans actress called the role an "incredible opportunity," especially since Lexi's identity isn't all about her being transgender. "My character is so many things. She's in theater, she's like evil. She's the popular girl in school," Totah added. "But she just happens to be transgender."

 

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Daisy

Haskiri Velazquez will play Daisy, an ambitious sophomore who is excited to attend Bayside High after her local school gets shut down. Velazquez's other credits include Blue Bloods, The Birch and The 40-Year-old Version.

Peacock
Aisha

Alycia Pascual-Pena plays Aisha, Daisy's ultra-competitive best friend who grew up playing on boys' sports teams and causes a stir when she tries to play football at Bayside. Her other credits include MOXIE on Netflix.

Let the countdown to Nov. 25 begin!

