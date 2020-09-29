Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Gives Update on Her Baby After Receiving Blood Transfusions

Chrissy Teigen remains in the hospital after receiving two blood transfusions.
As the Chrissy's Court star previously shared, she's receiving medical care due to excessive bleeding during her third pregnancy. "It's so weird because I feel really good," the Cravings author, who is expecting a baby boy with husband John Legend, told her social media followers on Sunday, Sept. 27. "I'm usually at my happiest pregnant, mood-wise. I feel happier than I do not pregnant. That's why it's so hard for me to come to terms with. It was at the point today where it was never stopping bleeding."
On Monday, Sept. 28, Chrissy returned to social media to give her followers an update. "hello from hospital. about to have my second blood transfusion which truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is," she explained on Instagram. "It's an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there. Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking...cooking...playing with the other buttbutts."
Alongside the update, the 34-year-old star shared a non-smiling photo of herself from New Year's Eve. "Came across this little gem from ringing in 2020," she wrote. "It all makes sense now!"
Chrissy—who is mom to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2—also took to her Instagram Story to share more details on her hospital stay. "OK updates," she began. "I got the blood of somebody, so if you donate blood, it goes to actual people, people that might be me."
Prior to her hospitalization, Chrissy was put on bed rest for two weeks. "And that's like super serious bed rest, like get up to quickly pee and that's it. I would take baths twice a week, no showering," she explained to fans over the weekend. "I was always, always bleeding. I'm about halfway through pregnancy and blood has been going for a month...maybe a little less than a month. But we're talking more than your period, girls, but definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it's usually fine. Mine was a lot."