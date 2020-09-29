Naya Rivera's Sister Nickayla Responds to Report She Moved in With Ryan Dorsey

Naya Rivera's sister, Nickayla Rivera, is asking for "compassion" following a report that claimed she and her sister's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, have moved in to a new home together.
The model did not confirm or deny the report, instead emphasizing that her main priority is Naya's son, Josey. "In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Showing up for my nephew, even though I can't show up for myself."
Nickayla seemingly referenced Monday's headlines, stating that she's "not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure."
The model continued, "What matters most I've learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, & never take a moment of life for granted. I hope you all do the same."
Ryan has not commented on the situation.
Dorsey and Rivera were married for two years, but divorced in 2016, just a year after they welcomed Josey. They maintained an amicable relationship.
Following their split, the pair co-parented their baby boy, with a source previously telling E! News that prior to Naya's death she said that they "finally had a great co-parenting system worked out."
Ryan appeared to share that same joy, writing in his tribute to Naya, "I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for."
Dorsey maintains full custody of the 5-year-old.
It's been over two months since Naya accidentally drowned while swimming with her son at a California lake on July 8. According to an investigative and autopsy report, the actress saved her son in her final moments, with Josey telling authorities that she pushed him back onto the boat before disappearing in the water.
The Glee star was laid to rest in a private funeral attended by her family at Forest Lawn Memorial Park cemetery in Hollywood Hills, Calif. on July 24.