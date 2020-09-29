Dancing With the Stars Says Goodbye to Carole Baskin on Disney Night

A couple of new frontrunners have emerged on Dancing With the Stars while one cat-loving YouTuber has sadly had to say goodbye.

The ABC hit celebrated Disney Night this week with a series of rousing performances set to Disney faves, and it seemed like the Mouse had a really positive effect on the majority of the contestants. A lot of people improved and a couple of stars rose to the top of the leaderboard with the highest scores so far.

Nev Schulman and Johnny Weir each earned a score of 24 for their performances, putting them above previous leaderboard leader Kaitlyn Bristowe, who landed a 23 for her Moana dance.

Nev expertly channeled Captain Jack Sparrow for his Argentine Tango and Johnny's Mulan rumba brought honor to us all. Jeannie Mai killed it with a sweet dance from Up while Chrishell Stause also really hit a stride as Cinderella (it probably helped that she looked fabulous), and they both got 22.