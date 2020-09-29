Jeannie Mai Dedicates Her Dancing With the Stars Performance to Fiancé Jeezy

Jeannie Mai is going the distance on the dance floor with Jeezy by her side.

Disney night at Dancing With the Stars proved extra magical for The Real co-host, who performed a Viennese Waltz to "Married Life" from Up. During rehearsals with pro partner Brandon Armstrong, Jeannie admitted that her and the rapper's love story inspired her decision to dance to the title track from the beloved Pixar flick.

"It's very symbolic to J and I," she shared. "My entire life took a turn when I met my fiancé J. We went on our first date and we got engaged a few months ago... He adds to my dreams. He colors them in. I played Up for him while we were dating. This movie is how I would like to grow old together.

Jeezy, who just so happened to be celebrating his 43rd birthday when the bride-to-be competed, added, "On our first date, I couldn't look through her or around her. All I've seen is her."