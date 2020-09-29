Willow Smith Reacts to Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina's "Entanglement" Revelation

Willow Smith is "proud" of mom Jada Pinkett Smith for being "vulnerable" and open about her self-described "entanglement" with rapper August Alsina.

On the Monday episode of Red Table Talk, the "Whip My Hair" singer applauded her mom, as well as dad Will Smith, for tackling the issue in a public forum. "I want to put it on the table. I'm so proud of you. To be able to see you and Dad do that, for me, that was like, 'Okay, that's the real deal,'" Willow explained. "That's real love."

She continued, "When you can be like I'm with you, I'm going to stand by you and I'm going to hold your hand, because I love you. That's really important."

Jada admitted that it was a big moment, describing it as "the total breakdown of any mask" she might've had. She exclaimed, "Full blast of like flaws and feelings!"