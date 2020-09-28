Demi LovatoChrissy TeigenRooney MaraE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Kylie Jenner Shares Sizzling New Swimsuit Pics, But With a Political Twist

By Allison Crist Sep 28, 2020 11:01 PMTags
From the pool to the polls.

Kylie Jenner is celebrating the beginning of fall, but also sharing an important message about what comes with the new season: the 2020 presidential election.

The 23-year-old made two separate posts on Instagram, both of which show a caramel-haired Kylie rocking a floral-patterned Dior bikini while lounging on a poolside couch. This, along with the Kylie Cosmetic mogul's sunkissed skin, called for a caption that served as a cheeky nod to Los Angeles' year-round warm weather: "7th day of fall."

But just as people such as Kylie's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou began flooding the post's comments with compliments, Kylie uploaded two similar photos. 

This time, the caption read "but are you registered to vote? click the link in my bio.. let's make a plan to vote together."

In addition to adding a link to Vote.Org to her profile, Kylie also posted a number of Instagram Stories with more information on voting.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's Twinning Moments

"We must all make our voices heard this November," Kylie wrote in one Story. "Now more than ever we need change. We have the power to make a difference."

She continued, "But we need to VOTE. Just a few minutes out of our lives, to register, fill out the ballot, to drop it mailbox...that's all it takes. VOTE."

See everything the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted here, and check out Kylie's latest swimsuit selfies—along with the rest of her best bikini pics—by scrolling through the below gallery!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday, 20 Sept. at 9 p.m., only on E!
Instagram
A Call to Action

Kylie uploaded a series of swimsuit selfies on Sept. 28, but the second one had an important caption urging her followers to make a plan to vote in the upcoming presidential election!

Instagram
A Poolside Plea

"but are you registered to vote?" the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote.

Instagram
Fall in L.A.

Kylie took advantage of the Cali weather to celebrate "the 7th day of fall."

Instagram
Keeping It Clean

Kylie's 23rd birthday called for a trip to Turks and Caicos, where she posed in an outdoor shower for this sexy snapshot!

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

The birthday girl was joined by Kendall Jenner, daughter Stormi Webster, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Rob Kardashian and BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou on the tropical trip.

Instagram
Another Week, Another Trip

When in Utah!

Instagram
Strike a Pose

"taco tuesday," Kylie captioned a series of poolside snaps. 

Instagram
Green Dreams

In May, Kylie showed off a lime-green colored bikini perfect for the start of summer.

Instagram
Baring It All in Brown

"what's meant for me will always be," Kylie captioned this sultry snapshot, along with a brown heart emoji to match her bikini.

Instagram
Sisterly Swim

Kim Kardashian joined little sister Kylie for a poolside portrait in March 2020.

Instagram
On Fire

Kylie in her "happy place" according to her Instagram caption.

Instagram
Up Close & Personal

The perfect swimsuit selfie.

SplashNews.com
Italian Style

The reality star sports a white bikini on a 22nd birthday trip to Italy.

Instagram
Twins!

Rocking matching itty-bitty black bikinis, Burberry plaid hats and Chanel sneakers, this is the definition of friendship goals!

Instagram
Ride or Die

Soaking up the sun! Jenner throws a larger-than-life pool party for her BFF Stassie's 22nd birthday.

Double Trouble

Strike a pose! Kylie and her baby girl posed alongside bestie and Star Lash Extensions CEO Yris Palmer and her daughter Ayla.

Instagram
Green With Envy

"MY GIRLS," the reality TV personality captions her post, standing alongside her 1-year-old daughter and Jordyn Woods. The trio rocked matching neon-green swimsuits during their vacation together.

Instagram
Bandana Beauty

Donning a red bandana-printed two-piece, the beauty mogul shows off her curves by taking a mirror selfie.

Instagram
Selfie Queen

Long hair, don't care! The KylieSkin founder proves why she's the selfie queen with this fire image. Wearing an itty-bitty black bikini and mirror-like sunnies, she's serving face.

Instagram
Hot Mama

"Day at Mommy's," Kylie captioned this sunbathing snapshot.

Insstagram
Sister Act

Beach babes! Kendall and Kylie look like they could be on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in the vacation pic from Turks and Caicos.

Instagram
Louis Vuitton Everything

Kylie matches her Louis Vuitton one piece with a coordinating head scarf in the same print.

Instagram
Eye See You

Kylie reveals her eye-popping bikini on Day 2 of Coachella 2016.

Instagram
Mad for Plaid

The reality star showcased a black and white lattice plaid string bikini on Instagram.

BRIAN PRAHL SPLASHNEWS
White Out

Hot damn! After enjoying a horseback riding session, the reality star steps out in a brand-new bikini on Casa Aramara Beach in Mexico. 

Instagram
Loungin'

The young star gives a gracious glimpse of side boob while lying low in a BOSSA bathing suit. 

Brian Prahl / Splash News
Neon Party

Guess who decided to bring back that retro one-piece Kris Jenner used to rock back in the day?

Brian Prahl / Splash News
White Hot

Kylie shows off her enviable curves in this sexy white, cut-out bikini.

Brian Prahl/Splash News
Wet & Wild

During a trip to Punta Mita, Mexico in 2015, the E! star flaunted a toned tummy while taking a dip in the ocean.

Instagram
She Woke Up Like This

And the annoying part is she probably really did.

Lookin' good, Kylie!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday, 20 Sept. at 9 p.m., only on E!

