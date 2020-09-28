Lucy Hale Embraces the "Feistiness of a Redhead" With Bold New Hair Color

Lucy Hale is rocking a fiery new look thanks to hair stylist Kristin Ess.

The Katy Keene star debuted the new 'do on her Instagram this Monday, writing alongside a video, "did a thing."

Indeed, the actress "did a thing." Gone are her short black locks and in their place are soft red waves that compliment Lucy's green eyes.

On Kristin's Instagram, the hair guru declared the dye-job deserves "an in-feed post" rather than the typical Instagram Story. "@lucyhale has had every hair color under the sun EXCEPT red. My lil colorist heart is full and now we officially know this chick looks good with any hair color," the stylist to the stars wrote. "thank you for trusting me to do this (and thank you for Covid testing w me beforehand)."

And Kristin even broke down her process step by step, detailing how they went from a chocolate brown shade to the red color so that hair stylists can replicate the look.