Inside The Hills Stacie Adams' Intimate Baby Shower With BFF Scheana Shay

The countdown to baby No. 2 is on!

The Hills alum Stacie Adams—also known as Stacie "The Bartender"—is busy planning for the birth of her son this December.

And while preparing for her expanding family, the former reality star gave E! News an exclusive look inside her intimate—and safe—baby shower held Sept. 27 in Los Angeles.

"Giving back has always been very important to me and I couldn't imagine not being able to provide for my child the way I want to," Stacie exclusively shared with E! News. "I don't actually need much since this is my second baby so instead of a typical baby shower, we wanted this intimate event to bring some positivity to 2020."

With help from Gugu Guru, Stacie found brands that are cause-driven to highlight at the event that featured familiar faces including BFF Scheana Shay, Bachelor Nation's DeAnna Pappas and sister Jessica Hall.