See the Stars of Remember the Titans, Then & Now

Everywhere we go -Everywhere we go-, people wanna know -people wanna know-, who we are -who we are-, so we tell them -so we tell them- We Are the Titans!

Based on the true story of the real-life integration of the 1971 T. C. Williams High School football team in Alexandria, Virginia, Denzel Washington led Disney's Remember the Titans to a surprise touchdown at the box office in 2000. Made for $30 million, the inspiring movie would go on to make almost $140 million worldwide and is remembered as one of the best sports movies ever made.

Washington starred as Black head coach Herman Boone—with the real-life figure passing away in December 2019—in the feel-good flick, which also featured a cast of then-mostly unknown young actors, including Ryan Hurst, Wood Harris, Kate Bosworth, Hayden Panettiere and a former Disney child star you may have heard of named Ryan Gosling.