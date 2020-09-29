See the Stars of Remember the Titans, Then & Now

Demi LovatoChrissy TeigenRooney MaraE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Denzel Washington and Ryan Gosling starred in the 2000 biographical film about the T. C. Williams High School football team in Alexandria, Virginia.

Everywhere we go -Everywhere we go-, people wanna know -people wanna know-, who we are -who we are-, so we tell them -so we tell them- We Are the Titans!

Based on the true story of the real-life integration of the 1971 T. C. Williams High School football team in Alexandria, Virginia, Denzel Washington led Disney's Remember the Titans to a surprise touchdown at the box office in 2000. Made for $30 million, the inspiring movie would go on to make almost $140 million worldwide and is remembered as one of the best sports movies ever made. 

Washington starred as Black head coach Herman Boone—with the real-life figure passing away in December 2019—in the feel-good flick, which also featured a cast of then-mostly unknown young actors, including Ryan Hurst, Wood HarrisKate Bosworth, Hayden Panettiere and a former Disney child star you may have heard of named Ryan Gosling.

And baby there ain't no mountain high enough, ain't no valley low enough, ain't no river wide enough to keep us from bringing you an update on what the cast of Remember the Titans is up to now...

Bennett Tracy/Walt Disney/Bruckheimer/Kobal/Shutterstock, Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Denzel Washington

Um, he's Denzel Washington?

OK, fine: The Academy Award winner took on the role of real-life Coach Herman Boone, which won him the 2001 NAACP Image Award for Best Actor, the same year he'd win a Golden Globe for The Hurricane.

And just one year later, he'd win his second Oscar for turn in Training Day. He'd go on to star in a string of hits, including Man on Fire, The Manchurian Candidate and American Gangster. Most recently, he starred in Roman J. Israel, Esq. and The Equalizer 2, also serving as a producer on both films. 

Over the course of his acclaimed career, the 65-year-old actor has been nominated for nine Oscars, has won two Golden Globes, one Screen Actors Guild award and one Tony Award for Fences, which he then helped bring to the big screen, serving as the director and star, opposite Viola Davis, in the 2017 adaptation of the play.

Washington has four children with his wife of 37 years Pauletta Pearson: 36-year-old son John David—who recently starred in Tenant and earned a Globe Globe nomination for BlacKkKlansman—daughter Katia, 32, and fraternal boy-girl twins Malcolm and Olivia, 29.

Bennett Tracy/Walt Disney/Bruckheimer/Kobal/Shutterstock, Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Ryan Gosling

Um, he's Ryan Gosling?

OK, fine: Before his first starring role in 2001's The Believer, the former Mickey Mouse Club member played goofy cornerback Alan. But his big break came in 2004's The Notebook, with Gosling making women around the world swoon as Noah Calhoun in the adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' romance novel. 

Gosling followed that up with his Oscar-nominated turn in Half-Nelson and Golden Globe-nominated performances in Lars and the Real Girl and Blue Valentine. In 2016, he won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for La La Land, which also earned him another Oscar nomination. 

He's also starred in Drive, Crazy Stupid, Love, Blade Runner 2049 and First Man, playing famed astronaut Neil Armstrong in the latter. 

The 39-year-old is also in a rock band, Dead Man's Bones, with friend Zach Shields.

After a string of high-profile romances, including Murder By Numbers co-star Sandra Bullock and, of course, his Notebook leading lady Rachel McAdams, Gosling began dating Eva Mendes in 2011. The couple have two daughters together, Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4. 

Walt Disney Pictures, Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Hayden Panettiere

After stealing scenes as Coach Yoast's football-obsessed young daughter Sheryl, Panettiere went on save the world as Heroes' near-indestructible cheerleader Claire Bennet for four seasons on NBC. After putting her pom-poms down, she went on to do Scream 4 before landing another starring role in the country music drama Nashville.

She also famously dated her Heroes co-star, Milo Ventimiglia, during the show's run, but now the 31-year-old actress is a mother to Kaya, who she welcomed in 2014 with her ex-fiancé, heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Walt Disney Pictures, Jerod Harris/Getty Images for WGN America
Ryan Hurst

After a small but memorable turn in Saving Private Ryan, Hurst went on to play star linebacker and Titans co-captain Gerry Bertier.

But Hurst's big break came in in 2008 when he starred as fan-favorite biker Opie Winston on FX's Sons of Anarchy. And he delivered one of the gritty drama's most shocking moments ever when (spoiler alert!) his character was killed off in its fifth season

After stints on Bates Motel and Bosch, the 44-year-old actor joined the cast of AMC's zombie hit The Walking Dead in its tenth season as Beta.

Hurst has been married to actress Molly Cookson since 2005.

Tracy Bennett/Walt Disney/Bruckheimer/Kobal/Shutterstock, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Wood Harris

Following his run as Titans co-captain and defensive end Julius "Big Ju" Campbell, Harris would go on to star in HBO's critically acclaimed series The Wire, playing Avon Barksdale in its first three seasons. He also has guest-starred on House, Southland and Justified, and played real-life music manager Brooke Payne in the BET miniseries The New Edition Story. 

In 2017, Harris reunited on the big-screen with Titans teammate Ryan Gosling in Blade Runner 2049. He's also appeared in the Creed film franchise—once again working with his The Wire co-star Michael B. Jordan—and played antagonist Damon Cross in the final two seasons of Fox's Empire.

The 50-year-old actor has been married to Rebekah Harris since 2001. 

Walt Disney Pictures, Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Kate Bosworth

Following her small role as Gerry Bertier's girlfriend, Bosworth's breakout role as a young aspiring pro surfer came in 2002's Blue Crush. The actress went on to land leading parts in Win a Date With Tad Hamilton!, Beyond the Sea (as real-life singer Sandra Dee), and Superman Returns (as fictional journalist Lois Lane).

The 37-year-old later pivoted to smaller projects, starring in a string of indie films, including Straw Dogs, Still Alice, Before I Wake and The Domestics.

Bosworth married Michael Polish, a film director she met while working on 2011's Big Sur, in a country-style wedding in Montana in August 2013.

Walt Disney Pictures, Leon Bennett/FilmMagic
Donald Faison

The Clueless and Can't Hardly Wait actor played star running back Petey Jones on the Titans just one year before starring on Fox's hit sitcom Scrubs.

During his nine-season run as Turk, Faison also appeared in films such as Uptown Girls and Something New. After the medical comedy ended, the 46-year-old actor went on to star in The Exes for four years. After appearances on Ray Donovan and Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G., Faison most recently starred in ABC's shortlived Emergence.

In 2012, Faison married CaCee Cobb, Jessica Simpson's best friend and former assistant, with his Scrubs co-star Zach Braff serving as his best man. The couple has since welcomed two children, son Rocco, 7, and daughter, Wilder, 5. Faison also shares three children—fraternal boy-girl twins Dade and Kaya, 21, and son Kobe, 19—with his ex-wife Lisa Askey, and son Sean, 23, with ex-girlfriend Audrey Ince

Faison and Braff launched their podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends in March 2020, sharing stories about filming Scrubs while rewatching the series.

Walt Disney Pictures, Andrew Chin/Getty Images
Will Patton

Patton co-starred as Bill Yoast, the initially resistant assistant coach to Washington's Coach Boone, in the movie before going on to star in TNT's alien drama Falling Skies.

The 66-year-old actor has also appeared in episodes of 24, The Good Wife and, most recently, DC's Swamp Thing.

Walt Disney Pictures, Instagram
Ethan Suplee

Five years after playing lovable outside linebacker Louie Lastik, Suplee began his 96-episode run as Randy Hickey on Fox's hit sitcom My Name Is Earl. Since that time, he's also appeared on the big screen in The Wolf of Wall Street, Brothers,and Unstoppable, which starred Washington. 

Most recently, the 44-year-old actor appeared on Netflix's The Ranch, reuniting with his Butterly Effect co-star Ashton Kutcher, and NBC's Good Girls.

In January 2020, Suplee made headlines after he opened up about his weight loss journey on his podcast American Glutton—revealing he had lost and gained at least "1,000 pounds" throughout his life and had been at his highest weight, 500 pounds, while filming Remember the Titans

Suplee married Brandy Lewis, the younger sister of actress Juliette Lewis, in 2006.

Walt Disney Pictures, Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Nicole Ari Parker

The same she played Washington's wife in Remember the Titans, Parker began her four-year run on Showtime's Soul Food. Her time on the show resulted in five NAACP Image Award nominations and a husband as she wed her co-star Boris Kodjoe in 2005. The couple have two children together, daughter Sophie, 15, and son Nicolas, 13.

In 2017, the 49-year-old joined the cast of Fox's Empire and she has also made appearances on Rosewood and I'm Dying Up Here. Parker also starred in the 2016 film Almost Christmas opposite Gabrielle Union and Mo'Nique

Walt Disney Pictures, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Burgess Jenkins

After playing Ray Budds, the teammate who is ultimately removed from the team for his racist beliefs, Jenkins went on to star as Hilary Swank's husband in 2007's The Reaping and had a recurring role on One Tree Hill.

The 46-year-old reunited with Titans co-star Panettiere when he appeared on three episodes of her show Nashville and also joined the cast of The Young and the Restless in 2014. 

Tracy Bennett/Walt Disney/Bruckheimer/Kobal/Shutterstock, Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Audi
Kip Pardue

Following his time as hippie quarterback Ronnie "Sunshine" Bass, Pardue went on to appear in The Rules of Attraction and Thirteen. The 45-year-old actor also popped up on TV shows such as ER, Mad Men, Ray Donovan, Hawaii Five-0 and Once Upon a Time.  

In 2019, Variety reported Pardue was fined $6,000 by SAG-AFTRA after the a committee found him guilty of misconduct. The previous year, a reporter by the Los Angeles Times alleged the actor had sexually harassed actress Sarah Scott on the set of their TV pilot. It was later announced that he would not return to the Hulu series Marvel's The Runaways

Remember the Titans is available to watch on Disney+.

