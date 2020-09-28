Demi Lovato Is "Completely Embarrassed" By Max Ehrich's Behavior After Breakup

Demi Lovato is ready to move on after ex-fiancé Max Ehrich showed his true colors this weekend.
Following the news of their split, Max took to social media to reveal in since-deleted Instagram posts that allegedly learned of their breakup through a "tabloid". Soon thereafter, a source would tell E! News the actor was "lying" about such claims.
Additionally, he accused Demi of allowing him to be "bullied" by her fans.
He then asked, "Please stop trying to thank you, next... Me," a reference to Ariana Grande's popular breakup song.
But if Max was hoping to win the pop star back, these social media posts are not doing him any favors.
A source exclusively tells E! News, "Demi wants no contact with Max at this point. She is completely embarrassed at the way he's been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media. She wants nothing to do with him."
The source adds that Max has "tried to reach out" to the singer and says he's "in denial" that their engagement is over.
The insider says that Max's "erratic behavior" is "worrying" for Demi, who "does not want the situation to escalate."
"Demi is completely done and doesn't want to see him again at this point," the source explains. "She can't believe she fell into his trap and is really upset over it."
The star has yet to publicly address the breakup, instead posting videos and photos of her time with family and friends. According to the source, "She's been spending a lot of time with her family and friends to help heal from this and they are all keeping her occupied and rallying around her."
Less than a week has passed since E! News confirmed Demi called off their engagement. At the time, a source said the artist had realized, "She didn't know who Max truly was and didn't think he had good intentions."
Their split came just days after Demi defended her boyfriend of less than a year from fan accusations that he'd previously compared her to Disney co-star Selena Gomez. She told critics that the alleged tweets in which he made the comparisons were "fake" and instructed them to "put on your adult underpants."