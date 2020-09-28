Find Out Steve Harvey's Favorite Celebrity Family Feud Moment of All Time

The game show that never gets old.

Steve Harvey has been at the helm of Family Feud for more than 10 years, and for the past five, he's also hosted Celebrity Family Feud, a star-filled incarnation of the classic game show that's seen everyone from Snoop Dogg to the Kardashian-Jenners compete to win money for the charity of their choice.

Anyone who's ever watched either show knows that Harvey's often prone to a number of "WTF" moments—most of which have to do with contestants giving nonsensical answers (making his responses all the more hilarious)—but as the TV personality and stand-up comedian explained on Monday, Sept. 28's Daily Pop, there typically aren't any individual moments he finds himself looking back on very often.

"I don't know if its moments on the show as it is the experience with people," Harvey told E! co-host Justin Sylvester. "Because the thing about celebrities that I get to enjoy most is I get to see people that I haven't seen in a long time, or people that I'm fans of."