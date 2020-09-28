Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Consuelos Has the Best Reaction to Mom's Nude Birthday Plans

Perhaps the must-have fall accessory is a birthday suit.

Over the weekend, Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her special day by posing nude on Instagram. "In nothing but my birthday suit today..." she shared with her followers on Sept. 27. "Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop ‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off. #goopgenes."

While many familiar faces like Courteney Cox, Vanessa Hudgens and Katy Perry were quick to praise the businesswoman, one daughter was not impressed.

Apple Martin, 16, would comment with one word: "MOM."

Kelly Ripa, who is turning 50 on Oct. 2, saw the post and decided to pass along the details to her 19-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos. The conversation that came next will make any parent—or kid—laugh out loud.

"You've been warned," the talk-show host wrote just days before her big celebration.