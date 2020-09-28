Princess EugenieDemi LovatoE! People's Choice AwardsGigi & Zayn's BabyPhotosVideos

Rihanna Perfectly Shuts Down Hater Who Called Out Her Sexy Skincare Post

Rihanna wasted no time responding to a critic in the Instagram comments of her latest post. Keep reading for her epic burn.

Rihanna should take a bow—because her latest clapback was pure gold. 

On Sunday, Sept. 28, the Fenty Beauty mogul took to Instagram to promote mini sizes of her newly launched skincare products when a comment spurred her to set some facts straight. 

She captioned her post, "Just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang!"

However, someone quipped back in a comment, "It's winter now."

Well, it did not go unnoticed by the nine-time Grammy winner. "It's the ignorance for me!" the performer clapped back. "You gon have wrinkles if you think spf is seasonal! But continue." Is that a burn we just heard?

Of course, the star needn't worry as she has plenty of other things to focus on in the coming days, particularly her 2020 Savage x Fenty show, slated for release on Amazon Prime on Oct 2. 

photos
Rihanna's Fashion Week Appearances Over the Years

Similarly to her show last year, this one will be just as star-studded. Thanks to a newly released trailer, fans know they'll be seeing a good as hell appearance from Lizzo, as well as Cara Delevingne, Willow Smith and Paris Hilton. In addition to the lingerie-clad lineup, the show will also feature entertainment from some of Hollywood's hottest performers, including Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch and Rosalía.

Needless to say, it's a show no one will want to miss. "Who ready?!!?" she asked on Instagram as she promoted the trailer on Friday, Sept. 25. "#SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL. [peace sign emoji] 10.02.20 #SAVAGENOTSORRY."

Now, just don't forget your SPF. 

