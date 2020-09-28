Rihanna Perfectly Shuts Down Hater Who Called Out Her Sexy Skincare Post

Rihanna should take a bow—because her latest clapback was pure gold.

On Sunday, Sept. 28, the Fenty Beauty mogul took to Instagram to promote mini sizes of her newly launched skincare products when a comment spurred her to set some facts straight.

She captioned her post, "Just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang!"

However, someone quipped back in a comment, "It's winter now."

Well, it did not go unnoticed by the nine-time Grammy winner. "It's the ignorance for me!" the performer clapped back. "You gon have wrinkles if you think spf is seasonal! But continue." Is that a burn we just heard?

Of course, the star needn't worry as she has plenty of other things to focus on in the coming days, particularly her 2020 Savage x Fenty show, slated for release on Amazon Prime on Oct 2.