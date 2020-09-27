Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Are Expecting Their First Baby Together

Frankie Muniz and wife Paige Price are getting ready to welcome their "little miracle."

On Saturday, Sept. 26, Frankie and Paige posted a video to their YouTube channel that revealed Paige is pregnant with the pair's first child.

The parents-to-be filmed the announcement in Jackson, Wyoming, where they are currently traveling. In the video, Frankie and Paige check out some farmland—and even spot a bison!

The excitement of seeing wildlife can't compare to the couple's joy about parenthood.

"We felt like we were living and experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time. The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in. I was throwing out baby names and future career choices," Frankie shared in the new video.

The reveal was particularly special, Paige explained, because she was told by doctors that pregnancy may not be possible for her.

"When we found out we were expecting, I think we were both in a state of disbelief. We knew that we wanted this, but we were told our chances weren't that great. The struggle of going to every doctor's appointment made me feel less and less like a woman," she said.