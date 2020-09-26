You Have to See Prince George's Reaction to Holding a Shark Tooth

It was a very good day for Prince George, 7, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton. After an outdoor screening at Kensington Palace of his upcoming Netflix film, England's beloved broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough let the young royal hold a (very cool) shark tooth.

Per the official Kensington Royal Twitter account, the tooth was from a "giant shark, the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth.')" Seems fitting!

The new photos of Prince George prove he was delighted by the experience. Might the prince will follow in the footsteps and pick a career centered around the planet?

If so, watching David's new Netflix film may be a good place for Prince George to start. The royal family hosted the private outdoor screening of David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet as part of their continued mission with David to "tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces," per the Twitter account.