Rose Leslie Subtlety Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Outing With Husband Kit Harington

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have a lot to celebrate these days.

The Game of Thrones alums will soon step into their biggest role yet: parents.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, the actress shared the exciting and special news that she's pregnant and expecting her first child with the actor. For the new issue of U.K's Make Magazine, the 33-year-old star debuted her baby bump.

While Rose kept details of her little one to herself, she did explain that she and Kit are enjoying spending time at home together.

"What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup," she told the publication. "It's a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbors. It's so peaceful."

Hours following the pregnancy news, the couple was spotted enjoying an afternoon stroll with their dog in London. They kept things casual and low-key for their outing with Kit donning a navy blue bomber jacket, black turtleneck and denim jeans.

Rose kept warm and subtly showed off her baby bump by wearing a bright-yellow sweater, navy blue coat, matching pants and Gucci sneakers.