Christina Anstead Discusses Her Divorce, Life and Career in Refreshingly Honest Post

Christina Anstead is keeping it real on the 'Gram.

The Flip or Flop star didn't sugar coat anything for her latest Instagram upload. Instead, the reality TV personality shared a refreshingly honest post about her recent divorce from Ant Anstead, her career and life on and off the screen.

"For those of you who don't know me (or think you know me) let me reintroduce myself," she began her lengthy message on Saturday, Sept. 26. "I hate crowds, I love traveling, all things spiritual, the ocean and deep one on one conversations."

The HGTV star candidly revealed that she never pictured herself being in the public eye, especially selling and flipping homes on TV. She explained that she originally wanted to be a "sports agent like Jerry Maguire."

"I never thought about being on tv... I always loved looking at houses with my parents especially model homes and I always wanted to be my own boss," she shared, adding that she got her real estate license in college after following her "intuition."