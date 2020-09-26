Watch Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Share the Sweetest Video Message

Jennifer Lopez is an always-hustling mogul, but those at home know she's also the greatest mom ever.

On Friday, Sept. 25, J.Lo posted a video of 12-year-old daughter Emme gushing over her mom on Instagram.

In the video, the pre-teen—whom the actress shares with former husband Marc Anthony—said the sweetest things about her mom.

"Hi mom, I just want to let you know you're the best mom," Emme says in the video. "You're the best mom in the whole entire world and I couldn't ask for a better mom. I really miss you, and I love you."

Emme added that J.Lo could "watch this whenever you're sad or miss me, because I miss you too."

While it's unclear when the video was taken, Jennifer posted it in honor of National Daughter Day.

"Happy #nationaldaughtersday to this lil coconut... you are my sunshine and my whole heart...," the Hustlers star wrote.

Lately, Emme and her mom haven't had much time to miss each other. Currently, Emme and her twin brother Max are doing virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic.