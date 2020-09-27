Love in the Time of COVID-19: A Celebrity Psychic Reveals the Romantic Fates of Your Favorite Celebs

Cuffing season is just around the corner.

We know this to be true as Tuesday, Sept. 22 marked the first official day of fall. This means colder weather, pumpkin spice drinks and chunky sweaters may start popping up left and right.

Oftentimes, with these seasonal changes, many find themselves wanting to settle down. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, finding and/or maintaining love has proven to be difficult.

Thus, we turned to mystic and tarot card reader Angie Banicki, whose clients include Gwyneth Paltrow, Emma Roberts and more notable names, for predictions on what's to come for our favorite current and past celebrity couples.

For starters, after Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's headline-making reunion during the table read for Fast Times at Ridgemont High, we had to ask: Will they ever reunite romantically?

Speaking of reconciliation, with news of Cardi B and Offset's split, we had Angie ask the cards about what's to come for their divorce. Will the "WAP" rapper really go through with it?