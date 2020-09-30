Watch Married at First Sight's Bennett and Amelia Say "I Love You" for the First Time

Love is in the air!

For reality TV fans craving some romance, look no further than Lifetime's long-running reality series Married at First Sight. With Decision Day just a few short weeks away, one couple's relationship appears to be growing in the right direction.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sept. 30's brand-new episode, Bennett Kirschner expressed high hopes for his date with wife Amelia Fatsi.

"I'm a little nervous," he teased in the preview. "But if the time and place is right and I build up the courage to say it, I hope she feels the same."

Ladies and gentlemen, if you couldn't already guess, Bennett is ready to say, "I love you!" After the pair enjoyed an afternoon hike in the woods, the artistic director of a theatre company revealed what happened away from the cameras.

"Just a few footsteps away, right down there, I told Amelia for the very first time that I love her," he revealed. "And I haven't gotten much of a response yet but we're having a good time."