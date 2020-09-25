Bloomingdale's Feel Good Fall Pop-Up Is the Comfort We Need Right Now

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's officially fall! Soon, we'll all be cozied up indoors... kind of like how we started this year. If that thought fills you with dread, fret not: Bloomingdale's just launched their latest themed pop-up shop, Feel Good Fall!

As part of The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's series, this latest pop-up features a collection of goodies designed to give you some everyday joy. There's cozy knits to help you deal with the drop in temperature, things that will assist with your at-home entertainment, and mood boosters that will brighten your outlook, even if things are a little grey outside.

You can shop the Feel Good Fall pop-up at Bloomingdale's until Monday, November 2nd. Start packing your cart with some of our favorite finds below!