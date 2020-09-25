Lily Collins Is Engaged to Charlie McDowell: See Her Unique Ring

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's getting married? Lily Collins!

The 31-year-old actress is engaged to writer and director Charlie McDowell, she revealed on Instagram Friday, Sept. 25. "I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together..." she captioned the social media post, which featured a photo of the couple kissing as Collins held up her left hand.

As one of the pictures showed, McDowell got down one knee while the two were outside surrounded by nature. The bride-to-be was visibly emotional and seemingly surprised by the milestone moment. Thanks to another photo she posted, fans got a closer look at the ring newly adorning the star's left hand.

The ring has a cushion cut silhouette and is a rose cut in a modern bezel brushed gold setting, according to Olivia Landau, CEO of The Clear Cut. She estimated it is between two and a half and three carats with a price tag of around $30,000.

Over on his Instagram page, McDowell had sweet words for his future wife. "In a time of uncertainty and darkness you have illuminated my life," he captioned a snap of his new fiancée smiling with the ring on. "I will forever cherish my adventure with you."