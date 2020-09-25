BREAKING

Gigi Hadid Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Zayn Malik
Princess EugenieE! People's Choice AwardsGigi & Zayn's BabyPhotosVideos

Hocus Pocus' Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy Are Reuniting This Halloween

In honor of Halloween practically being cancelled, Hocus Pocus stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are getting together to deliver a little holiday magic.

By Mona Thomas Sep 25, 2020 4:41 PMTags
MoviesSarah Jessica ParkerHalloweenCelebritiesBette Midler
Related: Sarah Jessica Parker Has Only Seen "Hocus Pocus" Once?!

The Sanderson sisters are ready to save Halloween. 

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are reuniting once again and for a good cause. The stars of the 1993 Halloween film Hocus Pocus are hosting a virtual event titled "In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover" on Oct. 30. Due to the pandemic, the virtual festivities are replacing Midler's annual star-studded "Hulaween" costume gala. Similar to previous years, the event will benefit the New York Restoration Project (NYRP) with all proceeds going to the organization's "critical work in the environmental and social justice space," per the official press release. 

Midler founded the NYRP in 1995 to make The Big Apple a greener city. As stated on the NYRP website, the program plants trees, renovates gardens and parks and creates "healthier environments for those who live in the most densely populated and least green neighborhoods."

Since the "Hulaween Takeover" will be virtual, the event is open to everyone. Youngsters of all ages—or those who are just kids at heart—can experience a bit of real-life Hocus Pocus magic from Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, played by Midler, Parker, and Najimy respectively. Fans of the film can surely expect to see the actresses reprise their classic roles with—fingers crossed—costumes and all. 

photos
Celebrities Who Dressed Up as Other Celebrities for Halloween

Outside of the main event, Halloween lovers will also be able to attend the Sanderson Sisters Charm School virtually and buy limited-edition merchandise.

Trending Stories

1

Dax Shepard Shares He Relapsed, Opens Up About His Pill Addiction

2

Katy Perry Shares Her First Glimpse Into Motherhood After Giving Birth

3

Billie Lourd & More Stars Who Kept Their Baby News a Total Secret

The $10 tickets, merch and Charm School classes can be purchased at www.nyrp.org

Nearly 30 years later, the Sanderson sisters are getting ready to put a spell on us once again. 

Trending Stories

1

Dax Shepard Shares He Relapsed, Opens Up About His Pill Addiction

2

Katy Perry Shares Her First Glimpse Into Motherhood After Giving Birth

3

Netflix Just Answered Your Father of the Bride Part 3 Questions

4

Lily Collins Is Engaged to Charlie McDowell: See Her Unique Ring

5

Kristin Cavallari Proves Summer Isn’t Over With a Racy Topless Photo